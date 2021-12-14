'We are not the only ones' - Graham Potter addresses Wolves poor scoring record despite Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-chan and Adama Traore

Adama Traore is yet to net in the Premier League so far this season

It hardly sounds like a sales pitch for the most intriguing of Premier League encounters but both teams have enjoyed solid starts to the season - despite the lack of goals.

Ninth placed Wolves boast a potent looking attack of Raul Jimenez, Hwang, Adama Traore but have netted just 12 this campaign, while Graham Potter' s 11th placed Brighton have just two more with 14 goals.

Only basement club Norwich have scored fewer in the Premier League this season with eight.

Brighton and their boss Potter have come under heavy fire this season from sections of home support due to the lack of the goals.

Neal Maupay is Albion's leading scorer so far this season with six, while Leo Trossard has chipped in with three.

Wolves ace Jimenez has bagged four Premier League goals so far, Hwang also has four and Traore is yet to get off the mark.

"I have been saying it's not so easy to score in the Premier League," said Potter when asked if he was surprised by Wolves' poor strike rate.

"Other teams also have problems. When you listen to our press conferences you think we are the only team that struggles to score goals.

"You can see from that quality of player (Jimenez, Hwang, Traore) - that we have scored more than Wolves, is strange.

"And you look where they are in the table. So it is about balance, they do a lot of things well.

"But despite those guys Traore, Jimenez, Hwang, Podence, the opponent also has good defenders. It isn't so easy."

Brighton and Potter are battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves.

The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana through injury and have three or four positive Covid cases.

Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension.

Raul Jimenez is suspended for Wolves.

The striker was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday’s loss at Manchester City.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera remain long-term absentees.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Roberts, Gross, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Mwepu, Connolly.