Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has full confidence in chairman Tony Bloom to make the big calls this January transfer window.

The Seagulls have struggled with injuries in attacking areas this term with Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro all currently out with ankle issues.

Ferguson has only made two Premier League starts this term which has prompted plenty of transfer speculation. But the injuries also leaves Hurzeler short of attacking options ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Norwich today and the next run of Premier League.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a number of injuries to contend with

"It's also part of our discussions and exchanges we have,” said Hurzeler when asked if they need to make a move in the transfer market this month. “I really trust Tony [Bloom], and David [Weir] and Paul [Barber]. I am sure we will find the right solution for the situation. "But in the end I will just focus on the match on Saturday and try to work with the players that are available, because in the end it's still a really strong squad with strong players on the pitch. We are just trying to find the right togetherness, the right connection and relationships on the pitch, then hopefully in the future we can build this consistency in the starting X1. "That's the main thing, to play with a consistent starting X1 to build these relationships and connections on the pitch. We haven't been able to do this so far this season. That's a big thing we try to work on, so I am sure we will make the right decisions regarding the transfer window this winter."

Ferguson has now missed the last three matches and Hurzeler is uncertain when the Ireland international will be back.

"Evan is doing okay," added the German. “Not perfectly, but he is doing okay. I think it takes some more weeks until he returns. I hope it's going faster, but in the end you cannot say clearly when he will be back, so we have to be patient. And with Joao we have to wait for the result (of the scan) and then we can say more, but hopefully it's not that bad. But I can say that he won't be an option for Saturday."

Welbeck has missed six of the last seven matches due to his ankle problem and his situation looks slightly more positive. "We need to talk to him,” said Hurzeler. “I want to hear his perspective and view of how he feels.

"And then we have to make the right decision. We are playing a lot of games in the next week and it's proved that he is one of our leaders and that we need him in the squad. Because he is a role model, how he plays football, how he works, what he invests, not only in possession but also out of possession. "He's very supportive beside the pitch, so we need him around the squad, around the young lads. Therefore, we really have to take care of his health and manage his comeback. I know that he is pushing it quite hard, but in the end we have to make the right decision together."