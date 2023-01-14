Jurgen Klopp is facing up to another potential injury blow as Liverpool face Brighton at the Amex Stadium today

Liverpool, who have suffered badly with injuries and absentees this term, are seventh in the Premier League and remain off the pace for the Champions League places.

Roberto Firmino (calf), Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) are all ruled and continue their rehabilitation from long term issues. Defender Virgil van Dijk (hamstring) is not expected to return until February and Arthur Melo (thigh) underwent successful surgery but remain a way off first team football as yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Darwin Nunez is now the latest issue for Klopp after he £70m signing from Benfica has picked up a hamstring problem and is now doubtful for the clash against a Brighton who are eighth in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has faced a number of injury issues this season as they head to Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez has 10 goals to his name this season and Klopp will assess his fitness ahead of the 3pm kick-off. “If he cannot train today then it will rule him out,” the Reds boss said. “We are waiting for information, it’s not a major one but it still kept him out of training, so we have to wait for that.”

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Darwin Nunez. The striker, who cost an initial £64 million from Benfica, has a hamstring issue and missed training earlier this week. The Reds were due to assess 10-goal Nunez’s fitness yesterday. Klopp said: “If he cannot train today then it will rule him out. We are waiting for information, it’s not a major one but it still kept him out of training, so we have to wait for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp added: “They all looked fine (at the start of this season) and then it started with Diogo coming back from international duty and getting injured and then ‘Bam, bam, bam’.

“So that’s how it starts. Luis (Diaz) twice (injured) and now Darwin (Nunez) suspension and now (injured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier in the season midfielders were not available so that’s why we brought in Artur (on loan from Juventus) who then got injured.”

While Klopp’s current problems are up front midfield is an area which does need strengthening with his first-choice trio Thiago Alcantara (32 in April), Jordan Henderson (33 in June) and Fabinho (29) have to bear the load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players who are fit have to play all the time which means they cannot always fly,” added Klopp. “That’s why we are where we are and we discuss it like we are bottom of the table but we are not.

“When you are Liverpool and the distance to the Champions League (places) gets bigger then it feels like you are bottom of the table but thank God we are not.

Advertisement Hide Ad