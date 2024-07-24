Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion stopper Tom McGill has joined MK Dons on a season-long loan. The goalkeeper has been with Albion for over a decade and was third choice behind Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen last season.

McGill said: "It was an easy decision for me after a couple of conversations with the gaffer, I got told you can play with freedom, within the realms of what we're trying to do here, and that's all any player wants to hear really.

"For me, having a run of games, having the freedom to play under a gaffer that plays a similar style to what I'm used to, that's all I'm after, winning and success with a team that deserves it I think."

Dons boss Mike Williamson added: "We ask a lot of our goalkeepers, and that'll be no different for Tom. He's a bright, energetic player who we're confident has the footballing intelligence to excel in our system. Brighton have done a fantastic job with his development, now it's up to us to get the best out of him."

McGill has made 36 Premier League 2 appearances for Albion, as well as spending time on loan with Worthing, Greenwich Borough, Basingstoke Town and Crawley Town.

Albion technical director David Weir said, “Tom has been a part of our first team group for a number of years now and this is a really good opportunity for him to play regularly. We will watch him closely and wish him the best of luck for the season.”

Steele and Carl Rushworth – who enjoyed an excellent loan at Swansea last term – will likely be vying for the No 1 jersey at the start of the season.

Verbruggen remains side lined with an unspecified injury and is set to miss the first two matches of the new Premier League season, away at Everton on August 17 and then the home clash against Manchester United a week later.

Verbruggen, who shone for The Netherlands during Euro 2024, could be fit to return for Albion’s third match at Arsenal on August 31.