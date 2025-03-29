'We can't be' - Brighton let off the hook after VAR controversy in FA Cup quarter-final

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 18:57 BST
There has been VAR drama in the FA Cup quarter-final between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

With the game tied at 0-0, referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot on the 63rd minute when Forest’s Elliot Anderson went down in the box. Kaoru Mitoma was the man adjudged to have fouled the midfielder with a sliding challenge.

However, Bankes was told to check the pitchside monitor by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The ref subsequently reversed his decision, with Mitoma deemed to not have made enough contact with Anderson.

Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “We can't be giving penalties for that. It took a long time, we went around the houses but we got to the right decision.”

Referee Peter Bankes, consults Video Assistant Referee (VAR), to decide a penalty during the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Referee Peter Bankes, consults Video Assistant Referee (VAR), to decide a penalty during the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Former England defender Matt Upson added: “The arm of Mitoma catches the foot of Anderson. Is that enough for a penalty?

"I think that's the right call to send him for a look. There doesn't look enough contact for me.”

Not everyone agreed, though, with plenty of football fans online claiming it was a clear penalty.

What do you think? Vote in our poll to have your say.

