On Friday (October 14), two goals from Ivan Toney gave Brentford the victory over Albion, meaning De Zerbi’s search for a first win as Albion manager continued.

The Italian has also overseen a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool in his first game as boss, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

Despite the results, the 43-year-old believes his side has played well in all three games and have deserved more then the one point gained in this period.

De Zerbi said: “In the last three games, we deserved more than one point. We were unlucky, but football is like this. We must be focused on tomorrow’s game. If we had won at Brentford, we would see the last two games differently.

“I’m not a journalist, I'm a coach and I have to analyse the game in 90 minutes and I have to understand what we did well and what we didn't do well. We try to win the game and play better, but I can't criticise the players.

“Against Brentford and Tottenham, were two games where Brighton played well, I can’t say nothing more.”

Brighton face struggling Nottingham Forest tomorrow night at the Amex Stadium, with Steve Copper’s men bottom of the league having won one of their first 10 league games.

As well as winning the game, De Zerbi will also be looking for his side to score their first goal in over three hours of football, despite having numerous chances to do so against Brentford and Tottenham.

De Zerbi said: “I’m happy about my striker, I don’t want to speak about not scoring, because there is eleven players looking to score. We win and lose as everybody.