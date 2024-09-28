Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has pinpointed where his side went wrong, after their first defeat of the season.

Cole Palmer scored four, and arguably should have had at least three more, as Chelsea ran Albion ragged in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, playing a high-line, allowed Chelsea to break free time and time again and were fortunate it wasn't a cricket score in the end.

They did manage to score two first half goals, including the opener by Georginio Rutter - and they steadied the ship in the second half to keep the score at 4-2.

Brighton's manager Fabian Hurzeler said his team deserved to lose against Cheslea. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told the BBC: "It is still a process and we need a good connection on the pitch and we did not have that connection today. It is my job as a head coach to improve these things.

"The first half you couldn't change anymore. We were disappointed about conceding that many goals but there were positive things. We tried to create some chances but I think Chelsea defended them quite good.

"In the end I think a bit of luck was not there for us. It was not our day and in the end I think we deserved to lose.

"We are all together - we win together and we lose together. We need to find a good balance, we can't lose our structure as quickly as we did. We all need to learn something, including me.

"There are not many players like Cole Palmer in the Premier League, he is special."