Danny Welbeck said Brighton ‘didn’t play to the best of our ability’ against Chelsea.

'We didn't' - Brighton veteran reveals where team went wrong against Chelsea
The veteran striker scored late on for Albion but it was too little, too late after goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.
"Disappointing, frustrating,” Welbeck said, when assessing the result.
"We didn't play to the best of our ability and that's the frustrating part. We have to analyse and see where we can do much better and finish the season strongly against Manchester United.
"This is a game we wanted to win and we have to brush ourselves down and go again.”
Welbeck’s goal was his first since the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in March.
"It has been a long time and I'm not happy at that,” Welbeck said.
"But obviously happy to get a goal. Overall we're disappointed with the result, it's very frustrating. As professionals we want to finish very well, the best we can and we want to give the fans a good lasting moment for the summer."
The 32-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract this week.
He said: “This has been a very special place since I came here and season on season it has got better.
"It's a great club, with great people and I'm really enjoying it here and looking forward to making more special memories."
