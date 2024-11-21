Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Manchester City

Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have fit-again midfielder Matt O’Riley available from the start as the head to Bournemouth this Saturday.

O’Riley, 23, returned after ankle surgery to fire the winner against Manchester City on his Premier League debut just prior to the international break.

The £25m summer signing from Celtic will now hope to start against Andoni Iraola’s team and could form a new midfield partnership with Carlos Baleba, who is also fit having recovered from a knee injury.

“He went to the Danish national team,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He missed the first game. They called him and he trained there.

"I didn't hear anything negative so I will meet him today and have a talk about his situation and about his condition.

"He's a very important player for us. He had a great comeback last game against City. We did not buy him for the bench, we brought him to help us on the pitch.

"Not only for his cleverness and understanding of the game but for his ability to score and to defend his own box and the experience he has.”

On the prospect of facing Bournemouth, who have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium this season, Hurzeler told Sussex World: "I’m a big fan of (Iraola).

"It’s a style of play and that’s why I’ve followed him already since he started at Bournemouth, especially in Germany because it was a big thing that he improved his team with these things. They have clear patterns they have very good one against one players.”