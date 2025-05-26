Danny Welbeck and Pervis Estupinan were notable absentees from the matchday squad at Tottenham Hotspur.

Joao Pedro was not involved after being left out of the squad once again following a training ground ‘altercation’ with Jan Paul van Hecke.

It was therefore a surprise to see Welbeck missing, alongside left-back Pervis Estupinan.

Explaining their absence post-match, Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler said: "They had a minor injury, and we had to take care of them.”

It was a case of no striker, no problem for Brighton as they thrashed Europa League champions Tottenham 4-1.

The Seagulls came from a goal down to comfortably win 4-1 in North London. The result confirmed their second highest ever league finish (eighth) but it was not enough for Europe due to results elsewhere.

Hurzeler was asked by a reporter if it was ‘overlooked’ that Brighton were just one point (61) short of their best final tally in the Premier League. Albion finished on 62 points when they qualified for the Europa League under Roberto De Zerbi.

The German, 32, replied: “No, because I judged the season in my way, and I think, like I said, we faced a lot of adversity.

"We faced a lot of challenges, but we always stick together. I can judge the season in the right way, and I'm really proud of the team, I'm really proud of my staff, I'm really proud of the whole club.

"If we would reach Europe, everyone would say it's an incredible season, and I think we did enough to get to Europe.

"We can't influence the other results, and like you said, we finished one point behind the record, so I think it's a great achievement and we can be proud of ourselves.

"I would also say the same message, that there are things to improve, we know it, we try to improve it. That's the challenge we have to have for the next season, and we're looking forward to it.”

As well as avoiding defeat at Spurs, Brighton needed Chelsea to lose against Nottingham Forest to keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League alive – but former Albion loanee Levi Colwill scored the winner for the Blues. Aston Villa also lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Hurzeler said he was not keeping an eye on results elsewhere in the Premier League during the match.

He added: “I was in my tunnel when I coached my team, I can't have any distractions beside me, so I was really focused, and that's the only thing we could influence.

“I said it before the game, I said it in press conference, I said it to the team, focus on the things we can influence, and all the other things we can't influence, and therefore we have to accept it, and we have to get an understanding, and the right reflection on the season, and try to come back stronger next season.”