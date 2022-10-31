Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen for his star performer Leo Trossard to sign a new contract

Trossard, 27, has been in sparkling form for the Seagulls and has seven goals to his name so far this season.

His contract is due to expire next year but Brighton do have a year's option on the Belgium international.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been linked with the former Genk man and speculation is increasing that Chelsea and Newcastle are preparing a £30m bid the January.

Trossard has previousy said he is focussed on Brighton and is set to play at the World Cup in Qatar – if he continues his classy displays for Belgium, interest in January will likely to surge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi has been impressed with his versatile attacker and has challenged Trossard to add further to his goal tally. He is also keen to keep his man and wants him to follow the example of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister who signed a deal last week.

"This is not the right moment to speak about the new contract," said De Zerbi ahead of the Chelsea match.

"But in terms of the other players, for sure I hope and I would like Trossard to sign a new contract. But for the moment we have spoken about this with the club."