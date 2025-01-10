'We have to' – Fabian Hurzeler’s key Evan Ferguson injury update amid fears of a lengthy lay-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their FA Cup clash at Norwich City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson looks no closer to a return to action due to his ongoing ankle injury.

Ferguson, 20, has missed the last three Premier League matches and is also sidelined for Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash at Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ireland international has made just two top flight starts under Fabian Hurzeler, which has prompted persistent transfer speculation with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Fulham and West Ham all linked.

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson is struggling with an ankle injury

"Evan is doing okay,” Hurzeler told press ahead of the trip to Carrow Road. ”Not perfectly, but he is doing okay. I think it takes some more weeks until he returns.

"I hope it's going faster, but in the end you cannot say clearly when he will be back, so we have to be patient."

The situation with Ferguson is all the more frustrating as fellow strikers Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck are also struggling. Pedro twisted his ankle in training this week, while Welbeck has missed six of the last seven with ankle problems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler added: “And with Joao we have to wait for the result (of the scan) and then we can say more, but hopefully it's not that bad. But I can say that he won't be an option for Saturday."

The German head coach was however slightly more optimistic on Welbeck’s chances of returning in the near future but admits he must tread carefully with the 34-year-old. "That's a big thing (managing his situation),” said Hurzeler. “We need to talk to him. I want to hear his perspective and view of how he feels. And then we have to make the right decision.

"We are playing a lot of games in the next week and it's proved that he is one of our leaders and that we need him in the squad. Because he is a role model, how he plays football, how he works, what he invests, not only in possession but also out of possession. "He's very supportive beside the pitch, so we need him around the squad, around the young lads. Therefore, we really have to take care of his health and manage his comeback. I know that he is pushing it quite hard, but in the end we have to make the right decision together."