Albion are currently seventh in the Premier League table, dropping two places following their 1-0 loss to Tottenham this weekend in De Zerbi’s first home game as manager.

The Italian has faced a difficult start to his tenure at the Amex Stadium. In his first game last weekend, he led Brighton to an entertaining 3-3 draw away at last season’s FA and League Cup winners Liverpool, before facing Antonio Conte’s side on Saturday, who have lost just once in the league so far this season.

Despite not winning either game, De Zerbi’s Brighton have played well in both and the 43-year-old wants his side to continue to ‘raise the bar’.

Roberto De Zerbi said his side should not be afraid to compete with ‘the big six’

When asked if Albion could maintain a European push, De Zerbi said: “I don’t know if we can do it or not, I know we have to raise the bar, but not to set a very high target.

"I'm not worried if I will reach it or not, I'm much more worried if the target is very low, we will not compete in games with the big six.”

De Zerbi’s first month of fixtures does not get any easier. After games against Brentford and Nottingham Forest, Albion will travel to Premier League champions and current league leaders Manchester City on October 22, before welcoming Graham Potter’s Chelsea to the Amex Stadium the following Saturday (October 29).

De Zerbi admitted taking over a side that had started the season so well was a difficult task, but says he has been ‘brave’ to take on the challenge.

The current Brighton manager took over from Potter after he became Chelsea head coach last month, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Potter left the Seagulls in a Champions League qualifying position (fourth), having won four of their first six league games and losing just one.

Following the Tottenham game, De Zerbi said: “The Premier League has a fantastic atmosphere. It is very hard like all the other leagues, but to substitute Potter, it's very hard, because when you substitute the trainer of someone who is not doing well, you arrive and change whatever you can.

"When you arrive and the team is already in fourth place in the the Premier League, you are either crazy or you have to be very brave, because in that moment you have an inner fight, because you have the will to change something and the thought to not change that much, that is the problem.

“It’s difficult to find the right balance to put in your idea and to not change too much. But I think already within these two games you have already seen something from that side.

“It is clear already that I have found a team that knows how to play and that is brave on the pitch.”