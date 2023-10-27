Roberto De Zerbi said Brighton’s first ever European win was ‘for our fans, our club, our owner and ourselves’.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati earned Albion a 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League to keep their hopes of progressing to the knock-out rounds very much alive.

It was a comfortable night for Albion against an Ajax side seemingly devoid of confidence after two months without a win.

"Our focus today has been to get the first win in European competition for our fans, our club, our owner and ourselves,” De Zerbi said, post-match.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I think we did not deserve to lose against AEK Athens and today we wanted 150 per cent the victory. We played a great game with high quality. We could score more goals.”

Another huge positive was the clean sheet – the first the Seagulls have kept this season at the 13th time of asking.

De Zerbi added: “The most important thing was we didn’t concede a goal and we close a game with a clean sheet.

"For us, in this moment, it’s important to change the mood. Start to win games, play better. We weren’t playing like last season, in the first part of this season.

"We want to be our best in the next game. We want to win again in the Premier League and keep the right position in the table.”

The Italian was asked about the goalscorers and their impact on the club since signing in the summer transfer window.

“Both [Pedro and Fati] are great players,” he said. “They can both play better.

"We are helping Ansu a lot because he didn’t play so many games last year. For him, he started a new football life.

"Ansu is an incredible player. Joao Pedro as well. They are very young.

"We have to help them to progress but they have to help themselves first of all.

"They must keep working hard during training during the week and in games. They are both incredible players.”

