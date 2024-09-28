Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea's four-goal hero Cole Palmer said the game plan worked to perfection against Brighton.

Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four first-half goals in a thrilling 4-2 win over Albion at Stamford Bridge. His hat-trick goal was a inch perfect free-kick into the top corner.

The former Manchester City man, 22, arguably should have scored six against a Brighton team which was all at sea defensively in the first-half.

He also had chances to add to his tally after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Palmer scored four goals as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he said: "I should have had five or six.

"When I missed the first chance I was upset but with the way they played and their high line I felt we'd get more chances.

"The manager set up a good game plan, we knew how to attack them with first-time passes in behind.

"Brighton are a good team, pass the ball well. They play similar to us. Three points is what we needed and that is what we got.

"I try and play every game the best I can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four goals Brighton shipped in the space of 20 minutes were as many as they had conceded in 470 minutes in the Premier League.

It was their first defeat of the season after wins against Everton and Manchester United, followed by draws against Arsenal, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.