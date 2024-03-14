'We know' - Danny Welbeck names the latest £9m 'jewel' from Brighton's clever transfer policy

Julio Enciso is working his way back to full fitness after a knee injury

Brighton have a rare jewel on their hands according to their experienced striker Danny Welbeck.

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso enjoyed a impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League last term after his arrival from Libertad in 2022 for around £9m.

His skill, tenacity and eye for goal stood out immediately and his long range strikes last season against Chelsea and Manchester City proved his ability. The sublime strike against City not only sealed Albion’s top six spot but also earned Enciso the goal of the season.

This term also started well with two assists in the 4-1 win at Wolves but a serious knee sustained shortly after kept him out for almost seven months. He returned as a late sub in the 1-1 home draw against Everton and also featured against Wolves, Fulham, Roma and Nottingham Forest.

He is yet to complete a full 90 minutes but Welbeck, speaking to the media ahead of Brighton’s second leg Europa League round of 16 ties against Roma, believes he can make a impact for the remainder of the season.

“Being out for that amount of time and then coming back to training, getting into the squad, getting into the team and the rhythm of playing games and training sessions, recovering and going again [is tough].

