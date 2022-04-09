'We know' - Enock Mwepu makes Arsenal tactical admission after Brighton dominate midfield battle

Enock Mwepu admitted it was great to be back after his fine display helped Albion end their winless at the Emirates Stadium.

Mwepu has been sidelined since January with a hamstring issue and Brighton had gained just one point from their last seven matches, with their last win way back in February at Watford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mwepu, 24, was the driving force in Albion's midfield and it was his pass that teed-up Leo Trossard to open the scoring for Graham Potter's team.

Brighton's Enock Mwepu produced a man of the match performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Good Albion reads: Arsenal vs Brighton player ratings, heroes and villains: Enock Mwepu, Lewis Dunk and Moises Caicedo SENSATIONAL

The Zambia international then capped a brilliant individual performance with a well-taken second half goal after clever approach play from Trossrad and debutant Moises Caicedo.

"Happy," said Mwepu speaking to BBC Sussex after the match. "Very satisfied and a very massive three points for us.

"We understood the tactics and the system and from the gaffer and we did so well from the beginning to the end.

"We defended well and were aggressive on the ball. We know how Arsenal play. They are good players and we wanted to be aggressive on the pitch and we did that well. That was good from a tactical point.

"I saw the ball coming and I just wanted to hit it hard and thank god it went in."

Brighton's midfield was impressive as they out-hustled and over-powered the Gunners. It's the first time Potter has unleashed Yves Bissouma, Caicedo and Mwepu as a midfield trio.

Mwepu added: "It is the first the three of us have played and we played well and we connected well.

"Going forward hopefully we can help each other more in games and get the best from each other."

Mwepu joined Albion from Red Bull Salzburg last summer in a £10m deal but it has been a frustrating time with knee and hamstring injuries.

Mwepu, who scored a spectacular goal at Anfield earlier this campaign, will now hope to finish the campaign strongly.

"I'm a positive guy and for me always there is something to learn and to try and improve so I am trying my best to work on my body and my strength and to finish the season strong.

"It has not been easy but I am trying my best. It has not been easy for us we have lost six games and drew with Norwich so we wanted that game where we could get the win and today was the day.

"As a team we want to play our best and get points. Individually I am happy that I am back and help the team get three points."