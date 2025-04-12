'We need to' - Joao Pedro pinpoints where Brighton went wrong against Leicester after disappointing draw
Brazil star Pedro, 23, twice scored from the penalty spot but Albion failed on both occasions to hold on – or add to – their lead at the Amex on Saturday (April 12).
Leicester had not scored in the Premier League since January before kick-off but Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli were both able to breach the Seagulls’ last line of defence.
Speaking to Premier League Productions, Pedro said: "It's frustrating for us, we need to find a way to win games. To be in a European tournament, we need to win games.
"We created a lot of chances and we need to score more, me also.
"Everyone is sad and frustrated because we could've won, we can't drop points."
Pedro’s penalty contributions were the only clinical moments from a wasteful Albion as they missed a host of chances to boost their chances of Europa League football next season.
The forward has scored five penalties this term and 10 goals this season. In total, he has 16 successful spot kicks since joining from Watford and 30 goals in total.
