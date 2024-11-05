'We shouldn't' – Brighton boss makes Arsenal claim ahead of Emirates Stadium showdown

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:08 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 14:08 BST
Highflying Brighton will aim for a first ever victory at the Emirates Stadium

Brighton will look to create a piece of history as they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The Seagulls have never beaten Arsenal in the WSL but will arrive in North London full confidence as they are four points above them after a flying start to the season.

New manager Dario Vidosic has steered his team to third place on13 points thanks to four wins, one draw and one narrow loss at leaders Manchester City. The Australian is confident his players will embrace the challenge.

Dario Vidosic, Head Coach of Brighton & Hove Albion has guided his team to third in the WSLplaceholder image
Dario Vidosic, Head Coach of Brighton & Hove Albion has guided his team to third in the WSL

“We'll see what we can do but I think it's got the makings of being a really good game," Vidosic said to the Albion website. "We hope a lot of our fans make the journey as well to give us their support but it's a game we shouldn't be scared of. We shouldn't worry about it.

“Arsenal are a very tough opponent and potentially it could be a full stadium or close to full. It’s a terrific game that we’ve got coming up and the girls should embrace it. It's a privilege to have that pressure.”

Last weekend Albion beat Leicester City 1-0 at Broadfield Stadium with men’s first team boss Fabian Hurzeler, among the watching in the crowd.

“I think everyone sees the coach, but he’s an unreal guy as well,” said Vidosic. “He texted me before the game on Sunday wishing us all the best. So he's a fantastic coach and great human. Hopefully we entertained him on Sunday and that he comes back again.”

