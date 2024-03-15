Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion’s historic European journey came to an end on Thursday night (March 14) despite earning a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls needed four more goals to overturn the 4-0 defeat the Stadio Olimpico.

"We knew they would start really strong,” De Rossi said. “After the scoreline of the first leg, we must always be ready to fight with a clear mind.

"We were a bit slow and scrappy playing through the lines. We suffered a little bit.

"We did a few good things. Our centre backs played a good match.

“We probably could have exploited spaces more but overall it was a good performance.”

De Zerbi said the 4-4-2 formation was normal for Roma ‘against these kind of teams’.

He explained: "You are stronger when you sit back.

"We should have been more compact in the middle. It was more or less the game we were expecting.

"We should have exploited more situations on the counter attack. That’s when they struggled more. Should have been cleaner with the ball.

"In the first half, Brighton could only shoot from distance because we managed to close them down from the flanks. In the last 30 minutes, they managed to get balls down the middle and crosses [into the box].

"You are deeply affected by first scoreline. They did something different. You say ‘start from 0-0’ but you know you don’t actually.

"I gave playing time to other players. If we drew first leg, it would have been a different game without any doubt.”

De Rossi was also asked about his notable embrace with De Zerbi.

The Roma head coach said: “There is much affection. I admire him very much.

"I watched him when he started. He should be very proud. He is at small team in European competition last 16. We saw English spirit with how hard they fought and they tried.”

De Zerbi was also asked about his relationship with the Roma legend.

“Daniele is always a friend,” he replied. “He was a friend before the game and is after the game.

"I don’t go into a trance during the match and forget who my friends are. I will never be in competition with my friends. I wanted to win this game of course but not in a nasty way.