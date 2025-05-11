Tom McGill of Brighton and Hove Albion agreed a new two-year-deal

Brighton have some key decisions to make in their goalkeeping department as Tom McGill signed a new two-year contract this week.

McGill, 25, has yet to make a first team appearance for the Seagulls but impressed during his loan at MK Dons earlier this season.

He was recalled to the Albion set-up in January following an injury to No 2 stopper Jason Steele and was on the bench for the FA Cup matches against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

The Canada international has impressed head coach Fabian Hurzeler who said McGill – who has been with Brighton since 2018 – fully deserves his new deal.

"It's very important for us that he extended his contract because you need a goalkeeping team," said the German head coach, ahead of 10th placed Brighton’s trip to Wolves.

"You need goalkeepers who are the best challengers, who are the best trainers, who really try to compete with the first or the second goalkeeper and try to make them better.

"You need to have the right characters. If you don't accept your role, you can't be the best challenger. He has a great character.

"He's a great challenger. He tries to be the best version of himself every day in training sessions, he tries to improve his attitude, his character, the others, and therefore we're really happy to have him."

Manchester United eye Carl Rushworth

McGill's new deal creates further uncertainty for Albion's other keepers. Carl Rushworth, who was also recalled in January from his loan at Hull, is contracted with the club until June 2027.

The talented 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and will be keen to make the next step in his career.

His path to regular first team football at the Amex Stadium is currently blocked by regular No 1 and Dutch international Bart Verbruggen.

Hurzeler previously compared Verbruggen to Germany legend Manuel Neuer.

Rushworth has represented England at under-21 level but has yet to appear for the Seagulls. He also had loans at Walsall, Swansea and Lincoln.

“I worked with [Rushworth] in pre-season," Hurzeler said after his recall from Hull. "I saw his potential. He played some minutes [in pre-season] and he will be there for sure.

"I trust him, 100 per cent. I believe in him and I’m sure that my goalkeeper coaches, Marco [Knoop] and Jack [Stern], will prepare him the best way they can. So I’m fully convinced.”

Fit again Steele, 33, is also pushing for minutes next term having recovered from shoulder surgery. Hurzeler has often praised Steele as a leader and likes the way the former Sunderland stopper works with Verbruggen. Steele will likely be the "cup keeper" next term.

James Beadle back from Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton also have England youth international James Beadle back at the Amex Stadium following his loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Beadle made 38 appearances for Danny Röhl's team who finished 12th in the second tier and kept nine clean sheets.

The 20-year-old is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 and will hope to impress Hurzeler in pre-season – although another loan could be on the cards.

Dutch giant Kjell Scherpen is also part of the Albion goalkeeping set-up and spent last season on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz.

Scherpen has two years remaining on his contract this summer and a decision is yet to be made on his future.

"We are lucky to have that situation," said Hurzeler when assessing his options.

"Of course we have to make decisions, we talk to the goalkeepers and hopefully the decisions will be the right ones."

