'We try' – Brighton chief Paul Barber reacts to Fabian Hurzeler statement after Roberto De Zerbi 'style' claim
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber feels new boss Fabian Hurzeler could be an upgrade on previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Hurzeler was brought in this summer to replace to De Zerbi who left after the final match of last season and has since joined French club Marseille.
De Zerbi was a popular figure with fans at Brighton as his attacking style of play guided them to their highest ever finish in the Premier League and European football for the football time in their history.
Hurzeler, 31, was a surprise appointment for many and will become the youngest ever Premier League manager as Brighton start their new season at Everton on August 17.
The former St Pauli manager is currently preparing his team on the pre-season tour of Japan and his first public game in charge will be against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Tokyo. They also face Tokyo Verdy this Sunday.
“It will be an evolution of the type of football Roberto played,” said Barber speaking to Talk Sport from Tokyo. “Which was an evolution to Graham [Potter]. What we try to do is evolve rather than have significant changes in terms of the squad.
"That requires us to bring in coaches that have a similar football philosophy to their predecessors. Fabian will no doubt put his own mark on this squad and our team and the way we play football in the Premier League. We are really excited to progress and hopefully have another good season.”
