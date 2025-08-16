Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham from the Amex Stadium

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes midfielder Jack Hinshelwood will be available soon after missing the 1-1 draw in the Premier League opener against Fulham.

The England under-21 star was a notable absentee from the matchday squad as the versatile Brighton man works his way back to full fitness after picking up a minor issue in pre-season.

"He trained, but he didn't train fully this week or last week," said Hurzeler in the post match press conference.

"We try to give him now next week where he can really step back and step into the team. Then it's a competition.

"We have a lot of players in this position, but overall we're very happy to have Jack and I'm sure when he's fully back that he will be an important part for us."

Dramatic late draw at the Amex

Fulham's Substitute Rodrigo Muniz struck a dramatic added-time equaliser as Fulham snatched a 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian forward Muniz pounced six minutes beyond the 90 when the Seagulls failed to deal with a Harry Wilson corner.

Albion were on course to begin the season with three points after Matt O’Riley converted a 55th-minute penalty following Sander Berge’s foul on Georginio Rutter.

Fulham had plenty of the ball after falling behind but rode their luck and rarely tested Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen before the late twist.

Hurzeler: Fulham were lucky

Hurzeler added: "We defended really good for 96 minutes and then there was one corner. But it's more the throw before and then the consequence after the throw in the corner.

“I think that was the only shot they had during the game. So I think that's something that we have to do better, but overall I'm pleased with the performance.

“Of course, the team and I, get judged by the results, but we really should focus on the performance. We did so many things, got so many positive things and that's my main focus for the following week and then I'm sure the results will come.

“ Is the glass half full or half empty? For me, it's always full and therefore we really should focus on the things we do well.

“Of course, we all wanted to win today and everyone is disappointed now in the locker room, but we also have to accept that in the last action there's luck sometimes in football and sometimes we are the unlucky team.

“Today we were the unlucky team."