'We want him to stay': Potter gives update on new contract for Brighton ‘legend’

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Following the Seagull’s impressive 3-1 win against West Ham, Potter said ‘it is more than a possibility’ that the German playmaker stays at the club beyond this season.

The manager added, “I think it is relatively done.

"I think it is just formalities at the moment to get things done but he is happy here, we are happy with him, he has got a fantastic relationship with the supporters, he is a legend. I would say a Brighton legend in terms of the Premier League.

"What he has given to the club is fantastic and we want him to stay.”