Fabian Hurzeler insists he’s not interested in making rival teams better as Evan Ferguson continues to be linked with a January move away from Brighton.

Ferguson, 20, is back training ahead of Thursday night’s Premier League clash at Ipswich Town following his recent ankle injury that forced him to miss the last three matches.

The trip to Portman Road will likely be too soon for the Ireland international, who has only manged two Premier League starts this term, with just 220 minutes of top flight action in total.

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move to West Ham

Ferguson’s lack of game time under Fabian Hurzeler has prompted much transfer speculation with Graham Potter’s West Ham the latest to be linked.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a new striker as Michail Antonio continues his recovery from a car crash and summer signing Niclas Füllkrug faces a spell on the sidelines after his injury in the FA Cup loss at Aston Villa.

Potter knows Ferguson well as he worked with the talented striker during their time together at Brighton. Potter was asked about Ferguson during his press conference yesterday and refused to drawn on a potential loan or permanent move.

Today it was Hurzeler’s turn to face the inevitable questions on Ferguson’s immediate future. "It's very important that Evan gets back on the pitch,” said the German.

"At the moment he suffers because of his injury but also he proved why he's here and playing for Brighton. He's a player that comes from the youth academy and that's also the way from the club.

“We will negotiate the same with Evan. What is important for him, what is important for his development. Where can he improve the best and then we will make a decision together.

"This decision should be chosen, what's the best for the player and for the club. We had also sent [Facundo] Buonanotte for example to Leicester.

"And we know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve because it's tough. It's intense and especially for young players. It's the perfect environment to adapt and in the end they want to play for Brighton and we want that they play for Brighton.

"When they improve in the environment or in the league where we are also playing. It's always very helpful so that's why. I'm not thinking about making the other teams better, it's more about what is the best for the player.”