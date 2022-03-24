Webster, Lallana, Mwepu - latest Brighton injury news, return dates and staggering games missed tally

Brighton are on a poor recent run of form and have lost their last six top flight fixtures, scoring once and conceding 13 in the process.

But overall it has been a solid campaign for Graham Potter's team and they will look to finish the season well after the current international break.

Injures to key players though played a role in Albion's string of bad results with defender Adam Webster midfielder Adam Lallana both struggling of late.

Webster in-particular has been a major blow for Potter, especially so soon after the departure of Dan Burn who joined Newcastle last January for £13m.

Scroll down and click through to see the laest injury news and how many days all the Albion players have missed this season.

1. Robert Sanchez The Albion goalkeeper has not missed a Premier League game this season. Has had a few wobbles this campaign but continues to be Graham Potter's main man between the sticks

2. Lewis Dunk Sustained a knee injury last December at West Ham and was out for a total of 52 days - missing nine matches. Brighton missed their skipper and he was just starting to get back up to speed before the international break.

3. Adam Webster A hugely frustrating season for the talented centre back with hamstring, calf and groin issues at various stages. Has missed a total of 90 days and 13 matches.

4. Shane Duffy The Albion centre back had a decent start to the season after a tough loan spell at Celtic. Has missed four matches this season due to an ankle problem and illness.