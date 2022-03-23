Aston Villa could return for a Brighton midfielder in the summer, with the Seagulls having knocked back a bid in January from their Premier League rivals, after Steven Gerrard’s side missed out on another target to Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly eyeing up a £17m striker who is out of favour at Real Madrid and there is doubt over the future of Leeds United’s star players after the club’s first approach of a new contract was rejected.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are stepping up their attempts to signs a Championship defender and have been given a boost after Inter Milan revealed they would listen to offers for a reported target who Tottenham Hotspur are also being linked with.
Manchester United continue their search for a new head coach and a La Liga stand out is reportedly being considered while Juventus are rumoured to be preparing a ‘huge’ contract offer for one of the English top flight’s very best players.
In London, Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to compete for the signing of a highly rated Turkish winger while West Ham United could move for a QPR keeper in the summer.
Here are Wednesday morning’s transfer headlines from across the Premier League: