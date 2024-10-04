'Week by week' - Brighton striker ruled out as Fabian Hurzeler reacts to double blow ahead of Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he will be without two key players for Sunday’s clash against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke faces a lengthy spell on the side lines with a groin injury and Joao Pedro remains absent with his ankle problem sustained against Nottingham Forest.

Van Hecke admitted earlier this week that he’d been playing through his injury but it became more of a problem in the closing stages on the 2-2 draw against Forest.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of Tottenham

Both Pedro and van Hecke missed the 4-2 loss at Chelsea last week. Hurzeler gave no time frame for Pedro and said it’s will be assessed “week by week” but Van Hecke – who has been Albion’s most consistent defender for some time now – is expected to be out until after the next international break at Bournemouth on November 23.

"I think it is not that bad as Joao Pedro,” said Hurzeler when asked further on Van Hecke. “We have to go week by week." Which clearly sounds encouraging for Van Hecke but not so great for Pedro.

A major plus for Albion however is the return to fitness of attacker Solly March. The 29-year-old has not featured for Brighton since he sustained a serious knee injury last season at Manchester City on October 23.

March has been pictured in training for the last few weeks and could be available for the match day squad this Sunday. £25m summer signing Brajan Gruda could also feature for the first time following his arrival from Mainz. The midfielder has recovered from his unspecified injury and could debut against Tottenham.

James Milner is also in contention as he’s making good progress from his hamstring injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal and Joel Veltman should return after illness forced him to miss the clash at Chelsea.

Simon Adingra (muscular) remains unavailable.