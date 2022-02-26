'Well done football!' - Aston Villa's Matty Cash booked for revealing heartfelt message to teammate caught in Ukraine

Matty Cash reveals his message after putting Aston Villa 1-0 up at Brighton

Cash put Villa ahead in the 17th minute of the delayed kick-off at Brighton, chesting down a Lewis Dunk header and arrowing a low finish in off the post from 20 yards.

The Poland international was then booked for removing his shirt to reveal a message to his international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays his club football in Ukraine.

Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kiev, is said to be still in the Ukrainian capital.

@barneyronay: Matty cash has been booked for displaying a t-shirt in support of a polish team mate caught up in the invasion of Ukraine. Well done football.

@footballdaily: "They should just ignore that" Matty Cash was booked for taking his shirt off to display a message in support of people in Ukraine.

@f1jakub: matty cash supported his mate stuck in Ukraine and the ref booked him, what a joke.

Poland have refused to play against Russia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

The country’s football association and leading players have announced a joint stand to boycott the play-off match set for Moscow on March 24.

The decision comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter on Saturday it was “time to act”.

A number of players backed the stance with striker Robert Lewandowski saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.

The match is a semi-final on Path B of the European qualifying play-offs for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The winners were due to face Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament.

Retweeting an earlier post from Kulesza, Poland’s record goalscorer Lewandowski wrote: “It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”