‘We’re eager to see what she can add’ – Netherlands international becomes Brighton’s first signing of the summer
Managing director Zoe Johnson said: “We are pleased to announce Marisa as our first signing of the summer transfer window.
“She’s a versatile defender who will complement our squad well, she already possesses the experience of winning trophies at a young age and we’re eager to see what she can add to the team in the forthcoming season.”
The 23-year-old made her professional debut for Dutch side ADO Den Haag in 2018 and spent two seasons there before joining FC Twente in 2020.
During her four seasons with Twente she won nine domestic trophies including three Eredivisie titles, three Eredivisie Cups, two Super Cup Women trophies and the Dutch Women’s Cup.
She has represented the Netherlands at U17, U19, U23 and senior level.
