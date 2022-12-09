"We're taking it seriously": Solly March discusses Brighton's EFL Cup chances

Solly March has said ‘it is good to be back’ as his Brighton teammates prepare for their first competitive game in more than five weeks.

The Albion squad returned home today from a five-day warm winter training camp in Dubai, drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa in a behind closed-doors friendly in the desert yesterday (December 8).

Domestic football has taken a five-week break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has seen a record number of eight Brighton players representing their country at the tournament.

March said: “It’s been nice to have that break and come out to Dubai and get some sun but it feels a bit like pre-season again.

“I know there’s a one-week winter break in January 2024 for next season which I think is a good idea – maybe they could make it two.

“But we’re footballers and we want to play. And football is a big part of Christmas in England so it will be good to playing again then because it’s such a great time of for the fans.

“We can’t complain. It will be good to be back, it’s our job and we love doing it.”

Brighton return to competitive action on Wednesday, December 21, when they travel to League One Charlton in the EFL Cup fourth round.

Brighton earned their place in the last 16 of the competition after a shock victory in the last round against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey earnt the win in a famous night at the Emirates Stadium in Albion’s penultimate game before the break.

The bookies have made Roberto De Zerbi’s side fifth favourites to win the cup – behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Manchester United – and March says his teammates are taking the competition seriously.

Asked about Brighton’s next opponents, March said: “I’m probably one of the few players in the squad who have played there and I like the Valley.

“It’s a proper old-school London stadium and it looks like we’re going to have a massive support with us who I’m sure will be very loud.