West Ham midfield target confirms his 'agent is now talking to Brighton' in bargain £10m deal
Albion have been in talks with David Beckham's Inter Miami for the Paraguay midfielder and hope to wrap up a deal for around £10m. The Seagulls reportedly offered £7m earlier this window, which was rejected by Miami.
Gomez has impressed in the MLS alongside Lionel Messi, and has scored four goals with three assists from 27 appearances since joining from Libertad in 2023.
Gomez was previously linked with a move to West Ham but Brighton's reputation for developing young talent – and the fact that his countryman Julio Enciso is already established at Brighton – is expected to swing the deal in Albion's favour.
Gomez, speaking to @deportetotalusa and @andreyanez07 via @RobertoRojas97, said: "My agent is speaking to Inter Miami and Brighton & Hove Albion, I came here to make the jump to Europe. I hope it happens and whatever God wants.”
Gomez helped Inter Miami to the League Cup last year and is contracted to them until December 2026, with an option of a further year.
Brighton remain keen to add another midfielder to their squad as new boss Fabian Hurzeler prepares for his first year in charge. Albion have already signed Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for around £25m this window but are likely to offload Jakub Moder, who almost moved to Leicester earlier this month.
The future of Pascal Gross also remains in doubt as Albion’s player of the year mulls over the offer of a new deal, alongside interest from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.
Wieffer, Carlos Baleba, Billy Gilmour and potentially Gomez could all be competing for the midfield places next term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.