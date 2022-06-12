Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to keep the £30 cap on away ticket prices for the next three seasons.

The price limit of £30 was first introduced back in the 2016/17 season and it will be reviewed once again in 2025.

The statement from the Premier League read: “All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and acknowledge the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home.

“It was also agreed today to include an away ticket price cap within the Premier League Rules for the first time.

“Clubs also approved the introduction of an action plan to address improving the League’s collective offer for fans. This includes developing a series of new League-wide measures and commitments for supporters.

As part of this commitment, clubs today endorsed the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards, and to nominate a Board-level official to be responsible for the club’s fan engagement activities.

“Clubs also supported the development and introduction of a new Fan Engagement Standard, which will build on the existing high-quality fan activity that happens at many clubs. This will set a new minimum level of engagement across the League, with performance assessed by an independent panel.

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and are essential to their clubs, these new standards will ensure long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.”

