West Ham v Brighton: Neil Maupay to be in Graham Potter's matchday squad alongside new signing Pervis Estupinan

Potter today announced that the 26-year-old would be in the squad this week, but provided no update on his situation.

Maupay was left-out of Albion’s matchday squad against Newcastle last Saturday after Nottingham Forest made a £15 million bid for the striker – Everton and Fulham have also announced their interest in the Frenchmen this week.

Brighton face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday – 2pm kick off.

Potter today announced that the 26-year-old would be involved this week, but provided no update on his situation.

Brighton also announced the signing of Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan this week (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Seagulls’ manager said: “Things happened the day before the game last week, so we took the decision not to involve him [Maupay]. He’s trained all week with us, so he will be in the squad.”

Brighton also announced the signing of left-back Estupinan this week – the 24-year-old joining from Villarreal for £15m – and the Ecuadorian will apart of Potter’s plans on Sunday at the London Stadium.

When asked about his new singing, Potter said: “He’s an attacking full-back and someone we have been aware of and followed for a while. He has some attributes we think will be really useful to us. He has to arrive and settle in, but the first impressions are really positive.

“He has the attributes to deal with the Premier League and we will have to see how he does, but we are really looking forward to it.”

Albion face West Ham on Sunday, having not lost in their last ten games against the East London outfit.

The Hammers had a strong 2021/2022 Premier League campaign – finishing seventh and making it to the semi-final of the Europa League.

Despite spending more than £110 million in this summer’s transfer window, David Moyes’s side have yet to win or score in the top flight this season – losing 2-0 and 1-0 to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest respectively.

However, they did win the first leg of their Europa League Conference Play Off against Danish side Viborg (3-1) on Thursday (August 18) – Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and new £32 million signing Gianluca Scamacca getting on the score sheet.

In contrast, Brighton are unbeaten in their opening two league games – a historic first win at Old Trafford against Manchester United was followed by a impressive display in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle.

Potter said: “I’ve got a huge respect and admiration for David Moyes. I have a lot of time for him, he’s a real football person.

"Whenever you play his teams they are competitive and it’s never easy.

“They’ve had a tough start and things can look worse then they actually are, but there is an experienced squad and manager there, so we are ready for a tough game.

"Other then the top six or seven teams, everyone has to feel they are holding on to two positions.

"One is to get enough points to stay in the league and then you have ambition. That’s where we are and there are a lot of teams in that bracket.

"West Ham have done really really well since David has gone in there. They’ve invested quite a lot in there squad and it’s only since David has been there that they have got any success.

“From our perspective, there are a lot of similar teams in the same boat as us and that's to fight every day for the points available in the Premier League, because they are really tough to come by.”

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns for this weekend – other then the long-term injury of Jakub Moder.

West Ham will be without new singing Nayef Aguerd as the defender is still nursing an ankle injury that he sustained in pre-season.