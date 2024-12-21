West Ham vs Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler hands Albion youngster a first league start; key defender returns
Fabian Hurzeler has made three changes to the Albion team, which lost 3-1 against rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.
Veltman has replaced Tariq Lamptey at right-back, whilst Mats Wieffer comes in for Yasin Ayari in midfield.
Brajan Gruda is given his first Premier League start since signing from Bundesliga side Mainz – replacing Yankuba Minteh at right-wing.
Still missing is veteran James Milner but Fabian Hurzeler still believes the former Liverpool man has a future as a Brighton player despite his ongoing injury problems.
Milner, 38, has not featured since he sustained a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August. Click here to read more.
Albion were beaten 3-1 at home by bitter rivals Palace on Sunday to stretch the club’s winless run to four games amid growing frustration from supporters.
West Ham, meanwhile, are aiming to remain unbeaten in three successive league games for the first time this season.
Asked if he has been able to analyse his opponents, Hurzeler said: “Yeah, for sure we watch all the games. I think it's a team with a lot of individual quality. It's a team that can play themselves like in the flow and they can create a lot of chances and I think the last games they were quite positive from them.
"Also in Bournemouth where it's not easy to play they showed a good performance and that's why it will be a big challenge."
On Albion’s current predicament, Hurzeler said: “I'm responsible for my own. I can deal with this situation.
“I can handle this because I love to have the responsibility and I also know it's part of it to have this pressure and to be judged by the results. On top of that the club has an amazing structure so the person responsible like Tony [Bloom], Paul [Barber] and David [Weir], they're always there.
"They always give me the feeling that they support me, they believe in the club and the work we do. In the end I always say it's not about complaining, it's about working hard, it's about trying to find solutions, trying to be there for the team, trying to lead by example, by the work I'm getting.
“What is also part of the truth is that the performances were OK in the last game. We were not bad. It's just now to get the momentum back and it's only by working hard, by being the best prepared you can, by doing everything you can do to help the team. I'm sure that the positive experience will come back.”
Brighton line-up: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, O'Riley.
