Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton have been boosted by return of Joel Veltman as they visit West Ham in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler has made three changes to the Albion team, which lost 3-1 against rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

Veltman has replaced Tariq Lamptey at right-back, whilst Mats Wieffer comes in for Yasin Ayari in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brajan Gruda is given his first Premier League start since signing from Bundesliga side Mainz – replacing Yankuba Minteh at right-wing.

Brajan Gruda is given his first Premier League start since signing from Bundesliga side Mainz – replacing Yankuba Minteh at right-wing.(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Still missing is veteran James Milner but Fabian Hurzeler still believes the former Liverpool man has a future as a Brighton player despite his ongoing injury problems.

Milner, 38, has not featured since he sustained a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August. Click here to read more.

Albion were beaten 3-1 at home by bitter rivals Palace on Sunday to stretch the club’s winless run to four games amid growing frustration from supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham, meanwhile, are aiming to remain unbeaten in three successive league games for the first time this season.

Asked if he has been able to analyse his opponents, Hurzeler said: “Yeah, for sure we watch all the games. I think it's a team with a lot of individual quality. It's a team that can play themselves like in the flow and they can create a lot of chances and I think the last games they were quite positive from them.

"Also in Bournemouth where it's not easy to play they showed a good performance and that's why it will be a big challenge."

On Albion’s current predicament, Hurzeler said: “I'm responsible for my own. I can deal with this situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can handle this because I love to have the responsibility and I also know it's part of it to have this pressure and to be judged by the results. On top of that the club has an amazing structure so the person responsible like Tony [Bloom], Paul [Barber] and David [Weir], they're always there.

"They always give me the feeling that they support me, they believe in the club and the work we do. In the end I always say it's not about complaining, it's about working hard, it's about trying to find solutions, trying to be there for the team, trying to lead by example, by the work I'm getting.

“What is also part of the truth is that the performances were OK in the last game. We were not bad. It's just now to get the momentum back and it's only by working hard, by being the best prepared you can, by doing everything you can do to help the team. I'm sure that the positive experience will come back.”

Brighton line-up: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, O'Riley.