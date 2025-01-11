'What a belter' - Brighton player ratings at Norwich as £40m man scores 9/10 and Solly March delights

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 11th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 18:13 GMT
How the Albion players rated in the FA Cup third round tie at Carrow Road

For 10 minutes Brighton wobbled, for four brief moments they were ruthless and for the rest they cruised as they recorded a 4-0 FA Cup third round victory at Carrow Road.

Norwich played decent football in the opening period and could easily have taken the lead as Amankwah Forson's left footed effort crashed off the post. Captain for the day Jason Steele puffed out his cheeks in relief and that was about as good as it got for the home side.

Despite injuries to Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson, Albion these days can rotate as £70m worth of talent Yankuba Minteh and Georgino Rutter returned to the starting XI and they made their mark.

Rutter scored his first goal since October as he powered home a header on 37 minutes from Joel Veltman's cross. The lively Minteh then teed-up Rutter for his second with a perfectly weighted pass and the former Leeds United man smashed it beyond home keeper George Long.

Julio Enciso expertly made it 3-0 on the hour as he picked Cullum Doyle's pocket and finished well from an acute angle. The loudest cheer however arrived on 74 minutes when Solly March, on as substitute for Minteh, curled in a beauty from 20 yards to make it 4-0. It was March's first goal since returning from an ACL injury.

It sealed a safe passage to the FA Cup fourth round but Brighton will be back in East Anglia on Thursday as they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Here's how they rated…

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring the opening goal in the FA Cup at Norwich

1.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring the opening goal in the FA Cup at Norwich Photo: Stephen Pond

The experienced stopper was happy to see Forson's 17th minute effort crash back off the post. But otherwise a comfortable afternoon for Albion's skipper for the day.

2. Jason Steele - 7

The experienced stopper was happy to see Forson's 17th minute effort crash back off the post. But otherwise a comfortable afternoon for Albion's skipper for the day. Photo: Eddie Keogh

The ultra-reliable Dutchman rarely looked troubled and was replaced by Jakub Moder on 78 minutes with Ipswich in mind. He would likely have been rested today had Tariq Lamptey not picked up an illness.

3. Joel Veltman - 7

The ultra-reliable Dutchman rarely looked troubled and was replaced by Jakub Moder on 78 minutes with Ipswich in mind. He would likely have been rested today had Tariq Lamptey not picked up an illness. Photo: GLYN KIRK

A real highlight for the day. Looked very comfortable at the back and an important 60 minutes following his hamstring injury. He will be needed in the weeks ahead with Dunk and Igor struggling with injuries

4. Adam Webster - 7

A real highlight for the day. Looked very comfortable at the back and an important 60 minutes following his hamstring injury. He will be needed in the weeks ahead with Dunk and Igor struggling with injuries Photo: Mike Hewitt

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonAlbion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice