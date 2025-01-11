For 10 minutes Brighton wobbled, for four brief moments they were ruthless and for the rest they cruised as they recorded a 4-0 FA Cup third round victory at Carrow Road.
Norwich played decent football in the opening period and could easily have taken the lead as Amankwah Forson's left footed effort crashed off the post. Captain for the day Jason Steele puffed out his cheeks in relief and that was about as good as it got for the home side.
Despite injuries to Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson, Albion these days can rotate as £70m worth of talent Yankuba Minteh and Georgino Rutter returned to the starting XI and they made their mark.
Rutter scored his first goal since October as he powered home a header on 37 minutes from Joel Veltman's cross. The lively Minteh then teed-up Rutter for his second with a perfectly weighted pass and the former Leeds United man smashed it beyond home keeper George Long.
Julio Enciso expertly made it 3-0 on the hour as he picked Cullum Doyle's pocket and finished well from an acute angle. The loudest cheer however arrived on 74 minutes when Solly March, on as substitute for Minteh, curled in a beauty from 20 yards to make it 4-0. It was March's first goal since returning from an ACL injury.
It sealed a safe passage to the FA Cup fourth round but Brighton will be back in East Anglia on Thursday as they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Here's how they rated…
