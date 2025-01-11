For 10 minutes Brighton wobbled, for four brief moments they were ruthless and for the rest they cruised as they recorded a 4-0 FA Cup third round victory at Carrow Road.

Norwich played decent football in the opening period and could easily have taken the lead as Amankwah Forson's left footed effort crashed off the post. Captain for the day Jason Steele puffed out his cheeks in relief and that was about as good as it got for the home side.

Despite injuries to Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson, Albion these days can rotate as £70m worth of talent Yankuba Minteh and Georgino Rutter returned to the starting XI and they made their mark.

Rutter scored his first goal since October as he powered home a header on 37 minutes from Joel Veltman's cross. The lively Minteh then teed-up Rutter for his second with a perfectly weighted pass and the former Leeds United man smashed it beyond home keeper George Long.

Julio Enciso expertly made it 3-0 on the hour as he picked Cullum Doyle's pocket and finished well from an acute angle. The loudest cheer however arrived on 74 minutes when Solly March, on as substitute for Minteh, curled in a beauty from 20 yards to make it 4-0. It was March's first goal since returning from an ACL injury.

It sealed a safe passage to the FA Cup fourth round but Brighton will be back in East Anglia on Thursday as they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Here's how they rated…

1 . Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring the opening goal in the FA Cup at Norwich Photo: Stephen Pond

2 . Jason Steele - 7 The experienced stopper was happy to see Forson's 17th minute effort crash back off the post. But otherwise a comfortable afternoon for Albion's skipper for the day. Photo: Eddie Keogh

3 . Joel Veltman - 7 The ultra-reliable Dutchman rarely looked troubled and was replaced by Jakub Moder on 78 minutes with Ipswich in mind. He would likely have been rested today had Tariq Lamptey not picked up an illness. Photo: GLYN KIRK

4 . Adam Webster - 7 A real highlight for the day. Looked very comfortable at the back and an important 60 minutes following his hamstring injury. He will be needed in the weeks ahead with Dunk and Igor struggling with injuries Photo: Mike Hewitt