'What a mess' – Gus Poyet says Manchester United transfer mistake has proved 'special' for Brighton

Ex-Manchester United and Arsenal man has been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton this season

Former Brighton boss Gus Poyet believes Danny Welbeck would be the first choice striker at his old club Manchester United.

Welbeck has been excellent for Brighton this term with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions for the Seagulls so far.

His first half penalty in the 2-0 win at Wolves last Saturday took his Premier League tally to 10 goals for the season – the first time the 34-year-old has hit double figures in his top flight career.

Welbeck – who left Old Trafford to join Arsenal in 2014 – was linked with move back to Old Trafford last summer as previous boss Erik ten Hag looked for an experienced front runner to lead his attack.

Welbeck dismissed the talk as “speculation” but United greats such as Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney have both said this season that Welbeck would still be ideal for Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim’s team have struggled up front this term with Bruno Fernandes leading the way with eight top flight goals. Striker Rasmus Hojlund has just four goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Poyet: Welbeck understands the game so well

Former Brighton boss Poyet said: “If the coach of Manchester United knew Danny Welbeck and had worked with him before, I think he would be the club’s starting striker today. He would give them something different to what they currently have upfront with Rasmus Hojlund.

“I think it’s got to the stage with Welbeck where he understands the game so well and he really helps the team to perform.

"When he’s not playing, Brighton miss something. Seeing him score 10 league goals for the first time in his career is really nice for me – it’s good to see that he’s put all these years into something special at Brighton.

“Obviously, Welbeck is no longer at the club [Manchester United] because he wasn’t scoring enough goals, but I don’t even know what to say with Manchester United at the moment – seeing what a mess they are now, it makes it difficult to see who can play well and who can’t play.

"It’s a very difficult moment for the culture of the club currently.”

Brighton are currently ninth in the Premier League with two matches to go against Liverpool and Tottenham.

The at win at Wolves moves Brighton up to ninth below Brentford on goal difference.

Eighth position could earn Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

