Fabian Hurzeler was left far from impressed with Jan Paul van Hecke after his late red card against Crystal Palace.

Brighton suffered a second-successive Premier League defeat on Saturday following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals.

Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were both sent off for the hosts after second-bookable offences on 78 minutes and 90 minutes respectively. This left the Eagles playing with nine men against Albion’s 11 heading into added time.

With the Seagulls on the search for a late leveller, however, Hurzeler’s men went down to 10 men themselves after van Hecke was dismissed in the 96th-minute.

The 24-year-old, who received his first yellow card after 25 minutes, clipped goal-bound Daichi Kamada and picked up his second booking - resulting in his first sending off of the campaign.

Despite Albion having a man advantage, they were unable to find an equaliser and van Hecke’s dismissal was something which frustrated Hurzeler, who was left far from impressed with costly individual errors.

‘Yeah, that's what I mean,’ said the head coach when asked about the defender’s needless dismissal. ‘These are the things, we had them too much this week. Like individual mistakes where we weren't able to minimise them.

‘If you do too many individual mistakes then it's not easy to win Premier League games, and these are the things we have to analyse, then we have to get better and find the right solution.’

How long will Jan Paul van Hecke be suspended

Because of Van Hecke’s dismissal against the Eagles, the Dutch international now faces a spell on the sidelines.

However, his suspension is not as bad as first feared, with the centre-back set to miss next weekend’s Premier League contest against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

That’s the only fixture which the 26-year-old will be absent for after his red card was just his second-bookable offence. This will see van Hecke available for the trip to Brentford in a fortnight’s time.

With the former Blackburn Rovers loanee absent for the Premier League game against the Foxes, Hurzeler is already without fellow centre-back’s Adam Webster (hamstring) and Joel Veltman (foot), who remain on the sidelines.

The talented defender has made 34 appearances this term and has been an ever-present at the heart of the Seagulls’ backline.