'What I was waiting for' - Brighton loan striker thriving in the Championship sends timely hint to Graham Potter

Brighton striker Ryan Longman continued his fine recent form in the Championship with Hull as he notched his fourth goal of the season in the 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Longman has impressed at the Tigers and is really starting to show his best form with four in his last nine appearances.

Hull's victory against second placed Bournemouth - thanks to Longman's winner with 13 minutes remaining - lifts them to 19th in the league standings.

“It was a great result against a top side,” said Longman.

“It was a difficult game. It was just a case of us waiting for that one chance and I was able to take it.

"I think they’re a top side so their fans have probably got high expectations.

"Coming up against us, maybe they thought they should be winning.

“We kept ourselves in the game and played well. We gave ourselves the best chance of winning. We’re just trying to climb up the table and push on.”

Longman, 21, is contracted with Albion until 2023 and he was delighted to hit the target and it follows his two assists in the 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers.

This season is a step up in the development of Longman who last term enjoyed a successful stint at AFC Wimbledon where he scored eight goals in 44 appearances.

It's also a timely reminder for Albion boss Graham Potter that he has a striker with huge potential on his hands - especially when Albion are looking at striking options to support Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

Longman added: “That’s what I was waiting for at this club - a chance to get a few games under my belt and really build my confidence up. Hopefully now that I’ve settled in, I can carry on scoring and assisting for the team.

“We went through a bit of a sticky patch but I think every team does in this league.