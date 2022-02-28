What Paul Merson and Michael Dawson said live on Sky about Graham Potter during Brighton's loss to Aston Villa

Michael Dawson and Paul Merson have admitted their surprise to Brighton's recent performances during the painful 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The result against Villa came swiftly after their lacklustre 3-0 home loss to relegation threatened Burnley.

Graham Potter's Brighton have lost their last three matches

Brighton were outplayed and out-worked by Burnley and although last Saturday's performance against Villa as an improvement, they still look a long way short of the form displayed earlier this campaign.

Dawson said: "We always speak so highly of Graham Potter and his Brighton team in the way they play. But that game was a concern because I really didn't see it coming. And Burnley deserved it.

"They out-ran and ot-fought them. They did not have their captain Dunk and I get that, they made changes. But they just were not at the races and we don't often say that about Brighton.

"They lost to Burnley and Man United but they did have a good win against Watford.

"Graham Potter is doing a great job but it can happen where the expectation demands [too much]. What they will not like against Burnley - who are bottom of the table - is being over-worked.

"]Lack of] quality can sometimes happen which we have seen at times but being over-run is when it hurts as a manager.

"That is when it is unacceptable and you have no answers to the questions."

Merson then chipped in and asked if Potter is too quick to change the team and tactics.

"When all the players are fit, when you are playing a match it is a different kettle of fish. I just think he changes it and changes it," said the former Arsenal and England midfielder.

"And after a while it catches up on you. That was a bad performance last week and no-one saw it coming."

Dawson added. "Continuity is a big thing. Webster was out and Dunk were out and they were two big misses."