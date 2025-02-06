All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England striker Alan Shearer believes Evan Ferguson can be a success at West Ham.

Ferguson, 20, joined the Hammers during transfer deadline day on loan for the remainder of the season after falling out of favour at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international made just two Premier League starts for Fabian Hurzeler’s men this term and was behind Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has joined West Ham on loan for the remainder of the season

Ferguson will team up with former Albion boss Graham Potter at West Ham and could be in contention to make his debut for his new club this Saturday against Brentford at the London Stadium.

Shearer, speaking via Dublin Live, feels the former Bohemians man can kick-start his career once again under Potter.

"Without doubt he can kick on," said the ex-Newcastle and Blackburn man. "We've seen what he can do. What he has to do now, he has to take it into the season and do it on a regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know what's gone on at Brighton, whether the manager [Hurzeler] didn't fancy him. All I know is I've seen a phenomenal talent there. I've seen the stature of him, his movement, seen what he's like in front of goal.

"I'm hoping for his sake he can have a really big season because I loved what I saw, the raw enthusiasm, the raw ability. It was disappointing whatever it was, injuries or whatever, that he couldn't kick on. I'm hoping that this is now the season for him."

Ferguson remains contracted with Brighton until June 2029 and, as it stands, the striker will be returning to the south coast once his loan at West Ham ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries, and for him to get back to the level he's capable of and to continue his development he really needs to be playing regularly," Brighton head coach Hurzeler said.

"This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan's progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."

Ferguson is keen to get going at West Ham and play for the manager who handed him his first team debut back in 2021 during their time together at Brighton.

"I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again," Ferguson told West Ham TV.

"I want to come in and do my best for the club, score goals, and see where we get to."