When and how to watch Brighton's final five Premier League matches - including Arsenal, Newcastle and Man City

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their quest for European qualification this Sunday as they travel to Premier League title-chasers Arsenal.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will look to respond positively from their 5-1 thrashing against Everton at the Amex Stadium last Sunday. The defeat dented Albion's hopes of Europe but they remain in seventh place and still fighting to compete on the continent for the first time in their history. Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all competing alongside the Seagulls to take those prestigious slots.

De Zerbi said: "We have to remember this game because it can be a very important day for us if we improve in mentality. We have to be ready to play one game every three or four days if we want to fight for our big target."

Albion certainly have some tricky matches on the horizon as they face three clubs currently in the top three from their remaining five fixtures.

Here's how you can follow Albion's last five matches and the ones selected for live TV...

1 . Arsenal v Brighton Sunday May 14. Kick-off is 4.30pm at the Emirates Stadium and it's broadcast live on Sky Sports. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Newcastle v Brighton Thursday May 18. Kick-off is 7.30pm at St James Park and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Brighton v Southampton Sunday May 21. Kick-off is 2pm from the Amex Stadium and is not currently selected for live broadcast. Highlights will be on Match of the Day. Photo: Warren Little

4 . Brighton v Man City Wednesday May 24. Kick-off is 8pm from the Amex Stadium and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Photo: Justin Setterfield