When does the January transfer window 2022 open and close for Brighton? - plus three priority targets from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham

Graham Potter says he always enjoys discussing the January transfer window in press conferences

Brighton and Hove Albion have already been linked with numerous players ahead of next month's January transfer window. Albion made a fine start to the season but their form has suffered of late and club could look at the window this January to bring in some reinforcements.

The window opens

The 2022 January transfer window will open for Premier League clubs and Scottish priemership clubs on Saturday January 1, 2022.

The window closes

The 2022 January transfer window will close on Monday January 31 at 11pm for leagues across the UK and Europe.

Deals to be done

Clubs are free to negotiate, buy, sell and wrap up deals for domestic, European and worldwide players - including loan and permanent moves. Clubs - depending on the terms of loan agreements - may also have the option to recall those currently out on loan

Incoming deals for Brighton

Brighton have already been linked with a number of players this January. Albion have been short on goals so far this season and fans are keen for the club to sign a striker. Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah are high on the fans wishlist as is Liverpool's Divock Origi. Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is also said to be on the radar.

Outgoing deals for Brighton