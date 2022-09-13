Where are they now? EVERY Brighton player to start Graham Potter's first match at Watford in 2019

Graham Potter enjoyed victory in the Premier League with Brighton at Watford back in 2019 - his first match in charge of Albion

Albion made the difficult decision to part company with Chris Hughton in 2019 and replace him with a then little known manager called Graham Potter from Swansea.

It was a bold call from chairman and owner Tony Bloom as he and club looked to establish themselves in the Premier League with a new structure and playing style.

The decision proved to be a sound one and – despite a few bad runs – Potter’s time on the south coast was a success.

As Potter now prepares for his new life at Stamford Bridge and Brighton start their search for a successor, we look back at Potter’s first Premier League match in charge which turned out to be a thumping 3-0 victory at Watford thanks to goals from now Everton striker Neal Maupay and Florin Andone, who now plays for Las Palmas.

Here’s who started for Albion at Vicarage Road on a summer’s day on August 10, 2019.

Maty Ryan - The Australia international kept a clean sheet on his first outing under Graham Potter. The 30-year-old fell-out of favour due to the rise of Rob Sanchez and moved to Arsenal on loan. He had a stint at Real Sociedad before singing for FC Copenhagen.

Shane Duffy – Started on the right of the back three but soon lost to place as Adam Webster was introduced to the team. Had a tough loan spell at Celtic, before returning to Brighton. Still contracted with the Seagulls but on loan at Fulham.

Lewis Dunk – The skipper remains at he heart of the defence and the foundation the team is built is built on. Remains Albion's most important player.

Dan Burn – Enjoyed the best football of his career under Potter at Brighton. Departed last January to join his boyhood club Newcastle in a £13m deal.

Martín Montoya – A reliable right sided player but never quite had the pace and energy required to really in shine in that position in the PL. The Spaniard returned to La Liga in 2020 where he joined Real Betis.

Davy Propper – A talented midfielder but struggled to reach full fitness towards the end of his time at Brighton. Moved back to Holland with PSV in 2021 but retired, aged 30, stating he had fallen out of love with the game.

Dale Stephens – Played some great football under Potter but then lost his spot as Yves Bissouma emerged as Albion's main midfield man. Stephens moved to Burnley in 2020 but is currently a free agent following his release.

Solly March – The leftie was playing some of the best football of his career with Albion this season and he will hope to continue that under the new manager.

Pascal Gross – Another senior figure who Potter continued to get the very best from. Never the quickest but tactically and technically excellent. An outstanding professional and continues to be a big player for the Seagulls.

Glenn Murray – The Albion legend started at Watford but his place was under pressure from new arrival Neal Maupay, who scored as a second half substitute. His best days were behind him when Potter arrived and moved to Nottingham Forest in 2021 for a brief stint. Now a pundit for the BBC and an ambassador for Albion.