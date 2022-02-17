Where Brighton and Crystal Palace rank as market value of every Premier League squad revealed

It's true that money talks in the Premier League with TV deals, global marketing and mega wealthy owners all feeding into a vast industry.

Albion are on a smaller scale compared to many in the top flight but still operate with an annual turnover of close to £150m.

Chairman and owner Tony Bloom has careful manged their rise and the club try to make their money work harder than most. They have made some astute signings in the transfer market of late which should see them in a healthy position for the next few seasons at least.

Brighton sold Ben White - one of their prize assets - last summer for £50m to Arsenal and they also have a number of other star players on their books with Yves Bissouma, Tariq Lamptey, Leo Trossard, Adam Webster and Rob Sanchez players who would all command substantial transfer fees.

We’ve had a look into the total value of every Premier League squad - as calculated by Transfermarkt.co.uk - and ranked each squad from highest to lowest.

1. Man City - £892.17m Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne comes with a £81m price-tag and is Man City's most valuable player.

2. Liverpool - £800.1m Forward Mo Salah is one of three Premier League players valued at £90m.

3. Chelsea - £794.70m Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea's most valuable asset at £90m.

4. Manchester United - £711.23m Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's most valuable player at £81m.