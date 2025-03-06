Where Brighton would sit in Premier League table based on 2025 results. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Attention turns to the Premier League once again from Brighton this weekend.

After last week’s FA Cup triumph against Newcastle, where Fabian Hurzeler’s men progressed to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 extra-time win at St James’ Park, Albion welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Three points against the Cottagers could see the Seagulls move level on points with Chelsea in fifth as they bid to continue their five-game winning run in all competitions.

And that streak has seen Brighton close the deficit to the European places significantly in recent weeks as a 2-1 win against rivals Bournemouth last time out in the league saw the Hurzeler’s side draw level with the Cherries.

Since the turn of the year, Albion have impressed in the Premier League amassing five wins, one draw and two defeats in their first eight games since the turn of the year.

Standout results have included a 3-1 triumph at Old Trafford against Manchester United, a 3-0 win against Chelsea as well as a 4-0 demolition of Southampton. Albion fans will have likely tried to forget the 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest last month but are unbeaten since the defeat at the City Ground.

An impressive points tally of 16 since New Years’ Day makes good reading for Seagulls fans, who are once again dreaming of European nights at the Amex Stadium.

But how does Brighton’s resurgence in 2025 compare to their Premier League rivals? With data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at where Albion would sit in the table based on points scored since the turn of the year.

Brighton's form has continued to pick up pace in recent weeks. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Where do Brighton sit in the 2025 Premier League table?

1st. Liverpool - 22 points; 2nd. Arsenal - 18 points; 3rd. Manchester City - 16 points; 4th. Crystal Palace - 16 points; 5th. Brighton - 16 points; 6th. Everton - 15 points; 7th. Brentford - 14 points; 8th. Bournemouth - 13 points; 9th. Fulham - 13 points; 10th. Aston Villa - 13 points; 11th. Newcastle United - 12 points; 12th. Nottingham Forest - 11 points; 13th. Chelsea - 11 points; 14th. Manchester United - 11 points; 15th. West Ham United - 10 points; 16th. Tottenham Hotspur - 9 points; 17th. Wolverhampton Wonderers - 6 points; 18th. Leicester City - 3 points; 19th. Southampton - 3 points; 20th. Ipswich Town - 2 points.

