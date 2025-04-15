Where Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham will finish in the Premier League table according to AI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artificial Technology issues a verdict on Brighton and Hove Albion this season

Fabian Hurzeler's inconsistent Brighton have six Premier League matches to go and are still in the mix for European football next season.

Last Saturday's frustrating 2-2 draw against relegation-bound Leicester City at the Amex Stadium leaves them ninth in the table ahead of next Saturday's tricky trip to Brentford.

A few boos greeted the team at the final whistle against the Foxes and head coach Hurzeler is keen for fans and the team to stick together for the final six matches. After Brentford, the Seagulls then face West Ham (h), Newcastle (h), Wolves (a) Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a).

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Leicester last Saturday

"We have to stick together,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "The season is not done. We need them, we are always successful if we stay together. If we have this value of togetherness that's what we need to continue.

"Because as individuals we won't be successful. We need to keep this togetherness, we need the support from them.

Albion are on 48 points and are six points behind the race for the top six as Chelsea occupy that spot with 54.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Manchester City currently hold the top five Champions League places and six or seventh could secure a return to the Europa League.

The Conference League – Europe's third tier competition – is also a viable option with the likes of Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton, Bournemouth and potentially Brentford and Crystal Palace all pushing.

So Where are Brighton likely to finish this season?

We asked Grok AI for it's verdict. "Realistically, they’re likely to land between seventh and 11th," said the generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI.

"Seventh could snag a Conference League spot if the FA Cup winner is already UCL-qualified; otherwise, eighth or ninth is safer.

"They’re ahead Palace, so a top-half finish feels secure unless they collapse. "Leicester’s draw showed Brighton’s grit but also their knack for dropping points from winning positions — 20 this season, second only to their 2020-21 campaign."

Grok concluded: "No crystal ball here, but I’d peg them for eighth or ninth unless they string together wins or flop hard."

Grok then gave these tips for the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and relegation places.

Champions League: Top five qualify (England’s Uefa coefficient bonus). Liverpool, Arsenal, Forest, Chelsea, and City are my picks, with Newcastle close.

Europa League: Sixth and FA Cup winner (or seventh if cup winner is top-six). Newcastle and Fulham are contenders.

Conference League: EFL Cup winners Newcastle qualify, else highest non-European team (e.g., Brighton or Villa).

Relegation: Leicester and Ipswich join Southampton, barring miracles. Wolves’ 12-point cushion holds.