Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter guided his team to ninth in the Premier League last season

Where Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal are predicted to finish in next season's Premier League – after major transfers and signings

The transfer window continues to throw up a few surprises as Premier League clubs fine-tune their squads for next season

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:04 am

Man City's Raheem Sterling is closing in on his move to Chelsea, while Paul Pogba is agreeing the finer points to his free transfer to Juventus from Manchester United.

Brighton have also been fairly busy as they sld midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for around £30m but have brought in Paraguay wonderkid Julio Enciso for £8m.

Graham Potter's Albion will also hope to keep hold of their star players such as Marc Cucurella who continues to be linked with Man City and Leo Trossard, who is wanted by Man United.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Arsenal have both added fire power with Richarlison joining Antonio Conte's team from Everton and Gabriel Jesus switching to the Gunners from Man City.

This is where Brighton are now predicted to finish based on firstly the odds for the title and then the prices to go down.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 8-13. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 11-4. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

3. Chelsea

Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.

Photo: Mike Stobe

