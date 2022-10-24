Where Brighton sit in PL rich owners list compared to Todd Boehly at Chelsea, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham – owner photo gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome the mega-wealth of Chelsea at the Amex Stadium this Saturday – but how do the two owners compare on the Premier League rich list?
Chelsea were not shy in flashing their cash when their new owner Todd Boehly took control at Stamford Bridge earlier this year.
Boehly embarked on a record summer spending spree as Chelsea strengthened on and off the pitch. A large chunk of that money came Brighton’s way as the Blues paid an eye-watering £64m to secure the services of Marc Cucurella – less than a year after Brighton paid £15.4m to sign him from La Liga outfit Getafe.
Not content with just the Spaniard, Boehly also made his move for Albion’s head coach Graham Potter and his management team who all moved to the Bridge for around £20m.
It was not all one-way traffic last summer however as Levi Colwill arrived at Brighton from Chelsea on loan for the season and the Seagulls also snapped him promising young midfielder Billy Gilmour, who joined Brighton on transfer deadline day for around £9m.
So how does Boehly’s huge wealth compare with Brighton’s ultra-shrewd owner and chairman Tony Bloom and the rest of the Premier League’s mega-wealthy?...