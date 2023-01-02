Brighton and Hove Albion rounded off a memorable 2022 with a 4-2 loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

It has been a pulsating year on and off the pitch for all concerned at Brighton and they start 2023 in ninth place with a clash at Everton on January 3.

It has also been a year of disruption as their previous head coach Graham Potter left for the riches of Chelsea soon after the start of the season with Albion riding high in fourth place. Italian Roberto De Zerbi was appointed as the new boss and he made a solid start to life in the Premier League despite the added disruption of the World Cup break.

Albion had eight players in Qatar – the sixth highest in the Premier League – and for the first time in their history, now boost a World Cup winner among their ranks as Alexis Mac Allister triumphed with Argentina.

It's been a remarkable 2022 and all the while the supporters have turned up in force at Amex. As the new year begins, we take a look at how Brighton's attendance this season compares to their Premier League rivals – plus some brilliant fan photos.

1. Bournemouth Capacity: 11,329. Average attendance: 10,269 Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. Brentford Capacity: 16,250. Average attendance: 17,073 Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

3. Fulham Capacity: 25,700. Average attendance: 22,918 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace Capacity: 26,047. Average attendance: 24,752 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales